Vidalia man loses life in Christmas Day motorcycle crash near Clayton Published 6:33 pm Monday, December 26, 2022

CATAHOULA PARISH, La. — A Vidalia man lost his life on Christmas Day in an afternoon crash on Louisiana Highway 425 near Clayton, Louisiana, reported the Louisiana State Police.

At approximately 2:30 p.m., Louisiana State Police Troop E responded to a one-vehicle crash on that road, which claimed the life of 63-year-old Thomas W. Pritchard of Vidalia.

The initial investigation revealed Pritchard was traveling south on Louisiana Highway 425 on a 2005 Honda motorcycle. For reasons still under investigation, the motorcycle traveled off the left side of the roadway and overturned. This action ejected Pritchard from the motorcycle.

Pritchard, who was wearing a helmet, sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. Toxicology samples were obtained and submitted for analysis.

While the cause of this crash remains under investigation, distracted and inattentive driving continues to be a leading cause of crashes in our state. Louisiana State Police urges all motorists to stay alert while driving. A lapse in one’s awareness can have deadly consequences.

In 2022, Troop E has investigated 53 fatal crashes, resulting in 57 deaths.