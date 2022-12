Annie Ruth Mott Cay Published 3:26 pm Tuesday, December 27, 2022

July 31, 1937 – Dec. 27, 2022

Funeral services for Annie Ruth Mott Cay, 85, of Jonesville, LA will be held at Young’s Funeral Home in Jonesville on Thursday, December 29, 2022, at 11 a.m. with Dr. Philip Caples officiating. Interment will follow at Pine Grove Cemetery in Whitehall, LA, under the direction of Young’s Funeral Home.