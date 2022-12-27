Boil water notice issued for customers of Tensas Water District Published 11:46 am Tuesday, December 27, 2022

TENSAS PARISH, La. — The Tensas Water District Association has issued a boil water notice for all who receive water from the district.

President Mike Thompson issued the notice on Dec. 24 and said it is a mandatory notice.

Do not drink the water without boiling it first.

Bring all water to a boil, let it boil for one minute, and let it cool before using or use bottled water. Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes, and food preparation until further notice. Boiling kills bacteria and other organisms in the water. People with severely compromised immune systems, infants, and some elderly may be at increased risk. These people should seek advice about drinking water from their health care providers. General guidelines on ways to lessen the risk of infection by microbes are available from EPA’s Safe Drinking Water Hotline at 1-(800)-426-4791. Action has been taken to prevent this violation from recurring. The extreme temperatures caused some of our chemical lines to freeze up even though they were insulated resulting in treatment issues.

For more information, please contact Tensas Water at 318-766-3285.