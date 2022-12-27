Christopher Hagan Published 8:59 am Tuesday, December 27, 2022

Jan. 19, 1962 – Dec. 15, 2022

VIDALIA – Funeral services for Christopher Hagan, 60, of Vidalia, LA who died Dec. 15, 2022, were held at 11:30 a.m. on Monday, at St. Stephen Baptist Church with Pastor Leon Dixon, officiating. Burial followed at Vidalia City Cemetery.

Mr. Hagan was born on Jan. 19, 1962, the son of Ann Elizabeth Myles and Willie Clay. He was a Baptist.

Email newsletter signup

He is preceded in death by his mother, Ann E. Myles; father, Willie Clay; grandparents, Frankie Myles and Jerry Myles and brother, Russel Hagan.

Mr. Hagan is survived by daughters, Christia Hagans, Alece Hagans, and Willie Bowman; sisters, Zonetta Stunden, Auva Warner, Stephanie Monre, and Ruby Woodfork; brothers, Elvis W. Hagans, Corey Luke, Terry Myles, Dewayne Brown, La Troyd Brown and Derozan.