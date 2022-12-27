Douglas Louie Brown Sr. Published 8:51 am Tuesday, December 27, 2022

Feb. 17, 1936 – Dec. 23, 2022

Douglas Louie Brown Sr., 86, passed away peacefully on Dec 23, 2022, at Magnolia Village in Natchez, MS. Funeral services will be held at Laird Funeral Home at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022, at the Laird Funeral Home Chapel and followed by the Burial Service at Greenlawn Memorial Park Cemetery under the direction of Laird Funeral Home. Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the service time at 11 a.m. at Laird Funeral Home.

Louie was born on Feb. 17, 1936, in Gloster, MS, the son of late Arie Bell and Fred Brown, and brother of late James Frederick Brown. He grew up in Kingston, MS and graduated from Natchez High School in 1954. He was a very gifted athlete and excelled in football, basketball, baseball and track in high school, achieving All State honors and was considered one of the better athletes from Natchez. He continued his sports career by earning a scholarship and playing the same four sports at Mississippi State University. He signed a professional contract with the Albany Cardinals playing minor league baseball from 1956 to 1959.

Louie and his late wife, Anna Margaret, who passed away in 2020, were married for over 62 years and were loving parents to three sons with five granddaughters, three grandsons, and two great-grandsons. He was a dedicated father and husband and loved hunting and fishing along with watching and playing other sports with his family. He was a very humble man and enjoyed playing golf with lifelong friends from his high school and around Natchez.

He is survived by his sons, Dr. Dwayne Brown and wife, Lauren of Lafayette, LA, Doug Brown and wife, Beverly of Natchez, MS, and Dean Brown and wife, Kathryn Kempinska-Brown of Dallas, TX; grandchildren, Buie and wife, Madelyn of Baton Rouge, LA, Adrian and husband, Jack Hawley of Madisonville, LA, Bailey Brown of Austin, TX, Maggie Brown-Dean and husband, Drew Dean of Quincy, MA, Abby Brown-Hobdy and husband, Tate Hobdy of Natchez, Ms, Laura Ann Brown of Natchez, MS, Joshua Brown of Dallas, TX, and Jacob Brown and wife, Darla of Dallas, TX; and great-grandsons Tristan Fondren of Natchez, MS and Barr Brown of Baton Rouge, LA.

Pallbearers will be Dr. Dwayne Brown, Doug Brown, Dean Brown, Buie Brown, Joshua Brown, and Jacob Brown.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St Jude Children’s Research Hospital (stjude.org) and Natchez Children’s Services (natchezcac.org).

The family would like to extend their heartfelt appreciation to the staff at Magnolia Village in Natchez, MS, caregiver, Tonia Robinson and friend, Lydia Dunn who helped care for him this past year.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at lairdfh.com.