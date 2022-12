Jessie Thomas Morace Jr. Published 9:00 am Tuesday, December 27, 2022

May 19, 1946 – Dec. 24, 2022

JONESVILLE – Funeral services for Jessie Thomas Morace, Jr., 76, of Ferriday, LA will be held at Lismore Baptist Church on Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022, at 2 p.m. with Bro. Ken Gilmore, Bro. CD Beard, and Bro. Richard Cullens officiating. Interment will follow to Lismore Baptist Church Cemetery, under the direction of Young’s Funeral Home.