KeDarrius Kemon Smoot Published 8:47 am Tuesday, December 27, 2022

Aug. 29, 1989 – Dec. 18, 2022

NATCHEZ – Funeral services for KeDarrius Kemon Smoot, 33, of Natchez, who died Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022, in New Orleans will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, at West Gate Funeral Home (George F. West, Sr. Memorial Chapel) with Pastor Otto Martin officiating.

Burial will follow at Sunset View Memorial Park Cemetery under the direction of West Gate Funeral Home.

Email newsletter signup

KeDarrius was born on Aug. 29, 1989, in Natchez, the son of Lorraine Smoot and Darryl Tucker. He graduated from high school and was a truck driver and personal trainer. KeDarrius was affiliated with First Pentecostal Church in Chalmette, LA. He enjoyed trucking, gym, mustang cars, music, and loved to hunt.

He is preceded in death by his brother, Shelby Deal; great-grandmother, Lurena Smoot; great-grandfather, Rev. Willie Smoot; uncles, Kenneth Smoot and Joseph Smoot; great-uncle, Claude Smoot, and grandfather, Charles Groom.

KeDarrius leaves to cherish his memories: parents: Lorraine Smoot, Ronald Gibson, Sr.(step-father) and Darryl Tucker; daughter, Sarena Smoot; brothers, Keldrick Smoot, Ronald Gibson, II and Kedrieck Gibbons; sisters, Kimberly K. Chatman, Candis Smith, LaKeisha Macon (Dr. Elder Gerod); grandmother, Dorothy Smoot Bassett, and other relatives and friends.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.westgatefh.com