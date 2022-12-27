Sherry Elizabeth Novak Published 3:23 pm Tuesday, December 27, 2022

Jan. 24, 1964 – Dec. 22, 2022

NATCHEZ — Services for Sherry Elizabeth “Dottie” Novak, 58, of Natchez who died Thursday, December 22, 2022, in Natchez will be 1 p.m. Tuesday, January 3, 2023, at Assumption Catholic Church with Father Aaron Williams officiating.

Visitation will be 12:00 p.m. until 1 p.m. Tuesday, January 3, 2023, at Assumption Catholic Church.

Email newsletter signup

Mrs. Novak was born January 24, 1964, in Natchez, MS the daughter of Rufus Edgar Butler, Jr. and Linda Ann Smith Butler.

She was a member of Assumption Catholic Church.

Mrs. Novak was preceded in death by her mother, Linda Smith Butler; father, R.E. Butler; and brothers, Rudy Butler and Clinton Butler.

Survivors include her husband, Ronny Novak of Natchez, MS.; sister, Lee Butler Roberson and husband Paul of Norman, OK.; sister, Ella Butler of Natchez, MS.; aunt, Donna Smith Arnold of Woodville, MS. and Evelyn Smith Harris of Tyler, TX.; and step-children, Ron Novak, II of Natchez, MS., Casey Novak of Natchez, MS., and Nikki Barry of Lafayette, LA.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Natchez Adams County Humane Society.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at lairdfh.com.