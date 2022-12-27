Weather Forecast: December 28, 2022 Published 1:39 pm Tuesday, December 27, 2022

NATCHEZ — We must have been good for Christmas because Santa brought back warm weather when he visited town Saturday night. Tuesday was warm, sunny and a major contrast to last Friday’s frigid temperatures.

National Weather Service in Jackson forecasts there is a potential for frost before 9 a.m. but it will be a mostly sunny day with a high of 64 and a low of 50 Wednesday. There is a south wind blowing at 5 to 10 mph. Gusts could get up to 20 mph. Wednesday night could see increasing cloud cover which will limit surface heat loss experienced on clear nights.

There are three more days left in 2022. Wednesday is national card playing day, national call a friend day and national chocolate friend day.

Natchez has received 64.66 inches of rain in 2022 which is 14.13 inches more than the average annual rainfall.

Good news for those who love daylight, the days are starting to get longer after the winter solstice last week. Sunrise is at 7:04 a.m. Wednesday morning and sunset is at 5:11 p.m. Green rye grass is growing out in the countryside bringing much needed color to the winter time.

Deer season is nearing the end in Southwest Mississippi as the last day of the season is January 31. For those who enjoy the woods in spring time, there are 77 more days until the opening day of Spring Turkey Season and 82 days until the first day of spring.