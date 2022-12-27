Willie Ruth Marshall Published 9:01 am Tuesday, December 27, 2022

March 19, 1947 – Dec. 18, 2022

VIDALIA – Funeral services for Willie Ruth Marshall, 75, of Vidalia, LA will be held Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, at 10:30 a.m. from the Greater Mt. Carmel Missionary Baptist Church in Vidalia. Visitation will be held Wednesday afternoon from 2 to 3 p.m. at Concordia Funeral Home of Ferriday, LA. She will be buried beside her husband, Theoplis Marshall at the Natchez National Cemetery in Natchez, MS. Dr. Raymond Riley will officiate.

Mrs. Marshall, daughter of Rosie Brown Morgan and Charles Mitchell, Sr. was born in Vidalia and died at her residence. She was retired from the Natchez Democrat and was a member of the St. James Baptist Church in Vidalia.

She is survived by her children, Dwayne Mitchell and Kemp Bennett of Tacoma, WA; K. O. Bennett, Madeline Mitchell; Gellena Bennett all of Vidalia; Marco Bennett (Tandrina) and David Green all of Duluth, GA; Mona Bennett of Denham Springs, LA; Annie Bennett (Howard) of Jonesville, LA; two brothers, John C, Brown (Aurelia) of Wichita Falls, TX; and Craig Morgan (Felicia) of Houston, TX; one sister, Shirley Taylor ( James) of Vidalia; fifty grandchildren, thirty great-grandchildren, three great-great-grandchildren, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and other relatives.

Mrs. Marshall is preceded in death by her parents, her husband, one daughter, Debra A. Bates, and two brothers, Charles Mitchell, Jr. and Walter Brown.

Online condolences can be sent to www.concordiafuneralhomeinc.com