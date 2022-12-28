Bertha Clayton Published 2:13 pm Wednesday, December 28, 2022

June 20, 1926 – Dec. 25, 2022

NATCHEZ – Funeral Services for Bertha Clayton, 96, of Natchez, who died Sunday, Dec. 25, 2022, in Natchez will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022, at Mercy Seat Baptist Church with Pastor Walter Sago officiating.

Burial will follow at Sunset View Memorial Park Cemetery under the direction of West Gate Funeral Home.

Email newsletter signup

Visitation will be held on Friday, Dec. 30, 2022, from 4 until 5 p.m. at the funeral home and will continue on Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022, from 10 a.m. until the time of the service at the church. Masks are required at both events.

Bertha was born June 26, 1926, the daughter of Alice Hayes and Surget Clayton. She was a retired housekeeper. Mrs. Clayton was a member of Mercy Seat Baptist Church where she served with the Mother’s Board.

She is preceded in death by her husband; parents; three brothers and three sisters.

Bertha leaves to cherish her memories: daughter, Mamie Lee Green (Joe); two brothers: Leon Washington and Eli Washington; sister, Alice Taplin; grandson, Arzell Green (Latoya); five great-grandchildren, other relatives, and friends.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.westgatefh.com