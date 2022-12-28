Carmen M. Gavette Published 4:19 pm Wednesday, December 28, 2022

July 22, 1954 – Dec. 26, 2022

NATCHEZ — Carmen M. Gavette, 68, of Natchez, passed away on December 26.

Carmen was born in Mexico City on July 22, 1954. She spent many years traveling throughout Mexico, South America, and Europe, among many other adventures. She was proficient in many languages. Carmen dedicated her life to helping those around her; she never met a stranger. From a young age, she had such a passion for social work. She began her career working as a federal officer for INS, then starting her own immigration business. Carmen and Morris moved from California to Natchez in 2007. In 2009 she began working at the Natchez Adams County Correctional Center. She had a love for her crafts, including woodworking, mosaics, knitting, and jewelry making and she also had a love for creative writing. Carmen was always the life of the party.

Email newsletter signup

Carmen is survived by her sisters Blanca Dispenza, Marina and husband Chris Cavette; brother Robin and wife Mellonie Cartwright; stepdaughters Audra Bergeron and family, Kelly Douglas and family; father Robin Cartwright; brother-in-law Bill Lassetter, wife Kimber Wilkes and Kimber’s brother Troy Fife; niece Alexis and husband Bobby Dossett; nephews Anthony Trujillo, Stevie Ray Trujillo, Shane, wife Morgan Cavette and their children, Scarlett, Sonny, Lorelei and Leilani; Cheryl Dossett and Sterling Dossett.

We will celebrate the life of Carmen with a memorial on Sunday, Jan. 8, at 1 p.m. at 100 Main in the barrel room.

In lieu of flowers, please send contributions to the Natchez Adams County Humane Society.