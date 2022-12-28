Court Case Conclusions: Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022
Published 10:53 am Wednesday, December 28, 2022
Adams County Justice Court Cases — End Results
Week of Dec. 16-22:
None. (No court on Tuesday, Dec. 20)
Adams County Circuit Court Cases — End Results
Week of Dec. 16-22:
None. (None available)
Natchez Municipal Court Cases — End Results
Tuesday, Dec. 20:
Keith Dewayne Belton, 25, charged with hindering prosecution/apprehension; harbor conceals, warns, provides, aids, prevents, obstructs. Case bound over to a grand jury.
Keimon Cartrell Brice, 45, charged with controlled substance: illegal possession. Waived preliminary hearing. Case bound over to a grand jury.
Kyser Nathaniel Edwards, 36, charged with aggravated assault/domestic violence, but pleaded guilty to reduced charge of simple assault/domestic violence. No jail time or fine assessed.
Percy Johnson, 62, charged with aggravated assault; attempts to cause or causes serious bodily injury, but pleaded guilty to reduced charge of simple assault. No jail time or fine assessed. Property bond set at $50,000.
Fantaisa McGowan, 28, charged with aggravated assault/domestic violence, but pleaded guilty to reduced charge of simple assault/domestic violence. No jail time or fine assessed.