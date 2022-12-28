Court Case Conclusions: Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022 Published 10:53 am Wednesday, December 28, 2022

Adams County Justice Court Cases — End Results

Week of Dec. 16-22:

None. (No court on Tuesday, Dec. 20)

Email newsletter signup

Adams County Circuit Court Cases — End Results

Week of Dec. 16-22:

None. (None available)

Natchez Municipal Court Cases — End Results

Tuesday, Dec. 20:

Keith Dewayne Belton, 25, charged with hindering prosecution/apprehension; harbor conceals, warns, provides, aids, prevents, obstructs. Case bound over to a grand jury.

Keimon Cartrell Brice, 45, charged with controlled substance: illegal possession. Waived preliminary hearing. Case bound over to a grand jury.

Kyser Nathaniel Edwards, 36, charged with aggravated assault/domestic violence, but pleaded guilty to reduced charge of simple assault/domestic violence. No jail time or fine assessed.

Percy Johnson, 62, charged with aggravated assault; attempts to cause or causes serious bodily injury, but pleaded guilty to reduced charge of simple assault. No jail time or fine assessed. Property bond set at $50,000.

Fantaisa McGowan, 28, charged with aggravated assault/domestic violence, but pleaded guilty to reduced charge of simple assault/domestic violence. No jail time or fine assessed.