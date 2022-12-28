Courthouse Records: Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022 Published 10:54 am Wednesday, December 28, 2022

Adams County

Dec. 16-21

Civil suits:

Estate of Sarah M. Davis.

Estate of Ernestine C. Marshall.

Divorces:

None.

Marriage license applications:

Richard James Burke Jr., 39, Natchez to Margaux Elene Trappey, 34, Natchez.

James Taylor Howell, 25, Natchez to Everlyn Dashay Conner, 23, Natchez.

Deed transactions:

Dec. 15-21

Hedges Plantation Land, LLC to Alona Evelyn Bowman, lots 27 and 28 Azalea Gardens Subdivision.

Katherine Agnes Killelea Sizemore, Patricia Killelea Willard, and Edward Joseph Killelea II to Joseph Collins Wohner Jr. and Margaret Killelea Wohner, lots 30, 31 and 32 Harrison Addition.

Lois B. Tidwell to Michelle Lena Johnson, lot 31 Brookfield Subdivision.

Matthew P. Derr to Jada M. Richardson, a 1.15 Acre Portion of the Division of that part of lot 3 Travelers Rest Plantation.

Donald Shupe to Nathan Adams Beeks, lot 30 Westover Heights Subdivision, Second Development.

Tina M. Shannon to Tia G. Morris, land commencing at an iron pin set on the westerly margin of Wilderness Road.

Douglas Ray Broome and Gwenette A. Broome to Gary W. Farmer and Stacy Elizabeth Farmer, a 1.31 acre tract being a portion of lots 1 and 2 West Montebello Subdivision.

Mortgages:

Dec. 15-21

Alona Evelyn Bowman to Hedges Plantation Land, LLC, lots 27 and 28 Azalea Gardens Subdivision.

Jada M. Richardson to Concordia Bank & Trust Company, Vidalia Branch, a 1.15 Acre Portion of the Division of that part of lot 3 Travelers Rest Plantation.

Nathan Adam Beeks and Zizell Beeks to USAA Federal Savings Bank, lot 30 Westover Heights Subdivision, Second Development.

Tina B. Hill to United Mississippi Bank, lot 121 Corrected Roselawn Terrace Subdivision, Part 2 Revised.

Shanterreal B. Franks to United Mississippi Bank, a 1.00 acre tract being a part of that portion of Springfield Plantation.

Kenneth Logan Sr. and Patrinella Logan to Home Bank, Tracetown Branch, lot 37 Mayfair Subdivision, Second Development.

Eric S. Junkin to United Mississippi Bank, lot 1 in Block No. 3 Kenilworth Subdivision.

Adams County Justice Court

Thursday, Dec. 22

Civil cases:

None. (No court on that date)

Concordia Parish

Dec. 16-21

Civil suits:

Succession of Clifton Chapman.

Delta Fuel Company, LLC v. Triple H Drilling.

Succession of Sarah Joan Templeton Delaney.

Credit Acceptance Corporation v. William Watkins.

State of Louisiana v. Darron Coleman.

Brittany Strahan v. Darron Coleman.

Freedom Mortgage Corporation v. Glen McGlothin.

Divorces:

Chelsey Barron v. Thomas Barron.

Marriage license applications:

Kyle Christopher Whitehead, 32, Clayton to Skylar Elizabeth Davis, 21, Heflin, La.

Deed transactions:

Jeffrey Boyette and Cynthia Aswell Boyette to GMC Enterprises, LLC of Alabama, 1,01 Acres of Tract “B”, lot 22 and a portion of lot 21, Subdivision of Charles L. Wurster.

Acklin Bourque Jr. and Sherry Bourque to PennyMac Loan Services, LLC, lot 8 Blake River Lake Patsy Brown Road.

Mortgages:

William Leonard and Sherry Leonard to Rocket Mortgage, LLC, lots 1 and 2 of Block No. 35 of the Town of Ferriday.

Ernest C. Hall and Tammy D. Hall to Concordia Bank & Trust Company, lot A Innisfail Plantation.