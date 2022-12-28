Crime Reports: Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022 Published 12:00 am Wednesday, December 28, 2022

Natchez Police Department

Arrests — Saturday

Alexander McQuarters, 18, 105 Cottage Drive, Natchez, on charge of possession of controlled substance; enhancement of firearm. No bond set.

Tanaija Andrea Williams, 23, 1423 Feliciana Street, New Orleans, La., on charge of possession of enhancement of a firearm. No bond set.

Kevonta Christian Anderson, 140 Newell Road, Natchez, on charge of possession of controlled substance; enhancement while of firearm. No bond set.

Arrests — Friday

Jabreunna Monae Thomas, 22, 11 Kleothia Heights, Natchez, on charge of petit larceny. Bond set at $750.00.

Claude Fredrick Johnson, 62, 8 Matthews Street, Natchez, on charge of contempt of court: failure to appear. Bond set at $550.00.

Arrests — Wednesday, Dec. 21

Arnette Joann McGee, 43, 824 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Street, Natchez, on charge of vulnerable adult: unlawful for any person to abuse, neglect or exploit any vulnerable adult. No bond set.

Gilberto Martinez Archer, 26, 31 Myrtle Drive, Natchez, on charge of contempt of court: failure to appear. Bond set at $300.00.

Reports — Tuesday

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 South.

False alarm on U.S. 61 South.

False alarm on Morgantown Road.

Reports — Monday

Shots fired on Lewis Drive.

False alarm on U.S. 61 North.

Accident on McCabe Street.

Three traffic stops on U.S. 61 North.

False alarm on Wood Avenue.

Three traffic stops on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Traffic stop on Wood Avenue.

Traffic stop on John R. Junkin Drive.

Two false alarms on Morgantown Road.

Burglary on Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

Intelligence report on Devereux Drive.

Accident on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Accident on Live Oak Drive.

Traffic stop on Oakhurst Drive.

Accident on Gayle Avenue.

Traffic stop on George F. West Sr. Boulevard.

Traffic stop on Canal Street.

Reports — Sunday

False alarm on Devereux Drive.

Traffic stop on John R. Junkin Drive.

Two false alarms on U.S. 61 South.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 South.

Traffic stop on Pilgrim Boulevard.

Traffic stop on Devereux Drive.

Traffic stop on Lynda Lee Drive.

False alarm on Dumas Drive.

Four traffic stops on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Traffic stop on St. Catherine Street.

Juvenile problem on Creek Bend Road.

Theft on Itasca Drive.

Loud noise/music on Minor Street.

False alarm on State Street.

Reports — Saturday

Disturbance on Watts Avenue.

False alarm on John R. Junkin Drive.

Hit and run on Main Street.

Traffic stop on South Canal Street.

Traffic stop on State Street.

Six traffic stops on U.S. 61 North.

Traffic stop at Dollar General.

Traffic stop at McDonald’s/U.S. 61 North.

Traffic stop on Espero Drive.

Five traffic stops on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Accident on Triumph Lane.

Traffic stop on Highland Boulevard.

Traffic stop on John R. Junkin Drive.

Wanted person on Watts Avenue.

Traffic stop on Ford Street.

Reports — Friday

False alarm on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Traffic stop on Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

False alarm on John R. Junkin Drive.

Traffic stop on John R. Junkin Drive.

Simple assault on Old Prentiss Highway East.

False alarm on Devereux Drive.

False alarm on Gloucester Drive.

False alarm on Morgantown Road.

Theft on Devereux Drive.

False alarm on U.S. 61 North.

Two traffic stops on U.S. 61 North.

Two traffic stops on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 South.

Hit and run on John R. Junkin Drive.

Traffic stop on North Commerce Street.

Three accidents on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Malicious mischief on Martin Lane.

False alarm on Jefferson Davis Boulevard.

False alarm on Oakland Drive.

False alarm on North Union Street.

Prowler on South Concord Avenue.

Reports — Thursday

Five traffic stops on Devereux Drive.

Two traffic stops on U.S. 61 South.

Two accidents on John R. Junkin Drive.

Traffic stop on Shields Lane.

Dog problem on Woodville Drive.

Traffic stop on Camilia Drive.

Intelligence report on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Juvenile problem on Watts Avenue.

Accident on Wood Avenue.

Traffic stop on Government Fleet Road.

Simple assault on U.S. 61 North.

False alarm on Melrose-Montebello Parkway.

Traffic stop on Woodlawn Avenue.

False alarm on Lower Woodville Road.

Accident on East Franklin Street.

Malicious mischief on U.S. 61 North.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 North.

Harassment on Devereux Drive.

Traffic stop on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Traffic stop on Duncan Park Road.

Traffic stop on Ratcliff Place.

Traffic stop on Auburn Avenue.

Missing person on Lewis Drive.

Adams County Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Sunday

Richard Warner Noourtious, 21, Saragossa Road, Natchez, on charge of DUI – 1st offense. Released on $500.00 bond.

Mysheltha Waydua Truitt, 25, Elm Street, Natchez, on charges of motor vehicle: possession of marijuana and controlled substance; Schedule III and I. Released without bond.

Steven Benard White, 29, Roselawn Drive, on charges of speeding and DUI – 1st offense. Released on $1,000 bond.

Arrests — Saturday

Javari Malik Blanton, 16, Magnolia Avenue, Natchez, on charge of possession of stolen property. Held without bond.

Tuante Latray Dobbins-Thomas, 25, Cranfield Road, Roxie, on charge of disorderly conduct; failure to comply. Released on $500.00 bond.

Gregory Charles Rose, 47, Fieldview Drive, Roxie, on charge of probation violation. Held without bond.

Arrests — Friday

Jabreunna Monae Thomas, 22, Cleothia Henyard Heights, Natchez, on charge of child abuse. Released on $10,000 bond.

Arrests — Thursday

Semaj Cantrice Jackson, 20, Fieldview Drive, Natchez, on charges of two counts of murder and cyberstalking. Released on $210,000 bond.

Shaun Michael Latham, 39, Camellia Road, Gloster, on charge of controlled substance violations. Released on $10,000 bond.

Reports — Monday

Accident on State Street.

Traffic stop on Hutchins Landing Road.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 South.

Breaking and entering on Lee Parker Road.

Traffic stop on Highland Boulevard.

Four traffic stops on U.S. 61 North.

Dog problem on Tuccio Lane.

Reports — Sunday

Traffic stop on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Reports — Saturday

False alarm on Meadow Ridge Road.

False alarm on Tuccio Lane.

Disturbance on Martin Luther King Jr. Road.

False alarm on Liberty Road.

Disturbance on Morgantown Road.

Accident on Brookfield Drive.

False alarm on Morgantown Road.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 North.

Intelligence report on Martin Luther King Jr. Road.

Warrant/affidavit on State Street.

Reports — Friday

False alarm on Newman Road.

Accident on Providence Road.

Three traffic stops on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Property damage on Dunbar Road.

Warrant/affidavit on State Street.

Two traffic stops on U.S. 61 North.

Threats on Starnes Drive.

Theft on Windy Hill Road.

Reports — Thursday

Two warrants/affidavits on State Street.

Intelligence report on Feltus State.

Malicious mischief on State Street.

Harassment on State Street.

Traffic stop on Co-Lin Circle.

Scam on State Street.

Breaking and entering on U.S. 61 North.

Accident on Foster Mound Road.

Accident on Liberty Road.

Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Monday

Andrew Burton, 28, 290 Nichols Road, Jonesville, criminal damage to property (two counts), resisting an officer, and simple battery. Bond set at $15,000.

Arrests — Sunday

Jonnie Lee, 34, 297 Deville, Jonesville, La., hold for another agency. No bond set.

Deziree Edwards, 22, Louisiana Highway 65 Ferriday, hold for another agency. No bond set.

Isiah Thomas, 24, Wildlife Way, Natchez, cyberstalking and aggravated criminal damage to property. No bond set.

Amanda Jackson, 34, 150 Country Club Road, Ferriday, possession of a schedule II drug. Bond set at $10,000.

Arrests — Thursday

Derrick Blany, 32, 4001 Carter St., Vidalia, bench warrant for failure to appear.

Reports — Monday

Alarms on US 84.

Alarms on Circle Drive.

Alarms on Louisiana Highway 129.

Civil matter on Levee Heights Road.

Traffic stops on Carter Street.

House fire on Louisiana Highway 129.

Automobile accident at Paul’s Grocery.

Loud music on Cowan Street.

Computer-aided solicitation of a minor.

Reports — Sunday

Traffic stops on Carter Street.

Alarms on US 84.

Alarms on Margaret Circle.

Automobile accident on Louisiana Highway 425.

Civil matter on Skipper Drive.

Criminal damage to property on Lincoln Avenue.

Fight on US 84.

Reports — Saturday

Traffic stops on Carter Street.

Unwanted person on Louisiana Highway 129.

Traffic stops on US 84.

Juvenile problem on Mack Moore Road.

Alarms on Louisiana Highway 569.

Public assistance on US 84.

Reports — Friday

Traffic stops on Carter Street.

Juvenile problem on US 84.

Automobile accident on Levens Addition Road.

Alarms on Archer Road.

Shots fired on 170 Bingham Street. (Driveby, 11:45 hit kitchen and bedroom)

Nuisance animals on Lee Street.

Theft on Shady Lane.

Theft on Cowan Street.

Shots fired on 10th Street.

Juvenile problem on Louisiana 900.

Fight on US 84.

Traffic stops on US 84.

Loud music on Moose Lodge Road.

Reports — Thursday

Alarms on Cottonwood Drive.

Public assistance on Louisiana Highway 129.

Possession of stolen property on Levens Addition Road.

Public assistance on Pecan Acres Lane.

Juvenile problem on Black Bayou Road.

Fight on US 84.

Attempted break in on Oak Harbor Lane.

Theft on Cowan Lane.

Attempted break in on N Grove Circle.

Simple battery on Ralphs Road.

Traffic stops on Carter Street.