Weather Forecast: Chance of rain tomorrow, Flash Flooding possible Friday Published 11:02 am Wednesday, December 28, 2022

NATCHEZ — Mississippi’s weather must have gone crazy. There has been a 60 degree difference from Friday of last week to today’s high temperature, if you forgot about the 0 degree Friday thanks to a strong wind chill.

Once again warm weather has returned and brought along rain in the forecast.

Rain is in the forecast for Thursday and Friday and it appears there is a new threat for the area. NWS Jackson issued a weather outlook which warns of the potential of flash flooding in Southwest Mississippi.

Email newsletter signup

One to three inches is possible Friday in a short amount of time which would cause flooding in low lying areas. Two weeks ago, Adams County faced a similar threat after a severe weather front pushed through the region. This threat is likely to be all day Friday and into the night. US84 in Franklin County near McCall Creek had some closures due to high waters.

Thursday has a 30 percent chance of showers with a high of 70 and a low of 56. Friday will have a 70 percent chance of rain with a high of 67 and a low of 56. There will be a south southeast wind blowing around 5mph tomorrow.

Looking to the days ahead

Saturday has a slight chance of rain coming in at 20 percent. Sunday will be partly sunny and Monday has a high chance of rain again with a 90 percent chance of rain in the afternoon.

Natchez has received 64.66 inches of rain this year and with three days left is well above the average of 50.70.

Days will continue to grow noticeably longer as we are about a week past the winter solstice.