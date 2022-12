Edward M. Kaiser Published 2:46 pm Thursday, December 29, 2022

Dec. 13, 1931 – Dec. 29, 2022

NATCHEZ – Services for Edward M. “Bubber” Kaiser, 91, of Natchez, who died Thursday, December 29, 2022, in Natchez will be 11 a.m. Tuesday, January 3, 2023, at St. Mary Basilica.