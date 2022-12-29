Geneva Shorts Brown Published 2:44 pm Thursday, December 29, 2022

Aug. 4, 1934 – Dec. 18, 2022

NATCHEZ — Funeral services for Mother Geneva Shorts Brown, 88, of Roxie (Kirby, MS community), who passed away on December 18, 2022, at Meadville Convalescent Home in Meadville, MS will be held on Monday, January 2, 2023, at St. Paul United Methodist Church at 1 p.m. with Pastor Mary Hamberlin officiating, burial will follow at Old Sixteen Cemetery under the direction of Marshall Funeral Home.

Visitation services will be held on Saturday, December 31, 2022, from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Lighthouse Center in Meadville, MS and on Monday, January 2, 2023, at St. Paul United Methodist Church in Kirby, MS from 12:00 P.M until the service time.

Mother Geneva “Tee” as she was so fondly known as was born August 4, 1934, in Meadville, MS, to John Wesley Short and Lou Ella Bradford Shorts.

Mother Geneva, “Tee,” was preceded in death by her parents; one son; one grandson; one great-granddaughter; and 10 siblings.

Mother Geneva “Tee” leaves to cherish her memories one daughter, Julie Ann Weathersby; one daughter in love, Shirley Mae Hunt Brown; nine grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; 25 great-great-grandchildren; two sisters, Augustine Holloway and Jessie Peterson; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Online condolences can be made at www.marshallfuneralhomems.com for the family, as well as memorial tributes.