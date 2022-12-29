Patricia Ann Jamison Roberts Swillie Published 2:26 pm Thursday, December 29, 2022

Sept. 5, 1955 – Dec. 13, 2022

NATCHEZ – Patricia Ann Jamison Roberts Swillie, 67, of Natchez MS passed away Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022, at Crossing At Clarity Hospice, Baton Rouge, LA. Born Monday, Sept. 5, 1955, in Natchez, and known by many names: “P. J.”, Trisha, Patricia Ann, Momma, Nana, Aunt, and “Auntie”. She loved to cook for her family and loved having a house full to feed, family or not, always cooking more than enough. We will miss her so much.

Diagnosed with Primary Lateral Sclerosis (PLS) over 12 years ago, she was strong and determined to fight. A trait her parents told us all she’d displayed since birth. However, a bout with cancer would be what would unexpectedly take her from us.

While she struggled with disability in recent life, the family knows she’s finally at peace and in no more pain, able to walk and talk once again. We know she was met in heaven with other loved ones who have gone before, with their open arms along with our loving Savior in His loving arms. She would want her family and friends to love each other and to think of her and all the good memories shared.

She was preceded in death by her loving husband, James Swillie; first husband, Steve Roberts; father, George Jamison, Jr. and lovely mother, Evelyn Abbott McDaniel Jamison.

Patricia (Trisha) Swillie is survived by two daughters, Chasity Roberts Little (Kevin) of Phil Campbell, AL and Jammie Little Dominique (Nate) of Baton Rouge, LA; four grandchildren, Chaisly Perea and Caydence Perea of Phil Campbell, AL, Michael Perea of Lynn, AL and Alex Bruhl of Meridian, MS; two sisters, Carol Chavis of Natchez, MS and Shirley Chandler (Barney) of Ferriday, LA; two nephews, Terrell Jones (Lisa) of Natchez, MS and Barney Carl Chandler, II of Ferriday, LA; three great-nephews, Josh Jones (Brittney) of Woodbridge, VA, Caden Jones of Natchez, MS and Hunter Chandler of Ferriday, LA; one great-great nephew, Mason Jones of Woodbridge, VA; brother-in-law, Corky Ables (Jeffrey) of Ferriday, LA; sister-in-law, Belle Swillie of Vidalia, LA and a very special friend of the family, Kent Allgood of Natchez, MS.

There will be a Memorial Service on Saturday, Jan 7, 2023, from 1 until 4 p.m. at 301 Briarwood Rd Natchez, MS 39120 (The residence of a family member). Bring a dish if you like, refreshments will be served. There will be a burial for the immediate family at Riverside Baptist Church on Sunday, Jan 8, 2023, at 2 p.m.

The daughters of Patricia Swillie would like to extend their utmost thanks to the staff of Crossing At Clarity Hospice in Baton Rouge, LA for their specialized care of their mother in this difficult time.