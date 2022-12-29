Tommy Pritchard Published 2:27 pm Thursday, December 29, 2022

Aug. 8, 1959 – Dec. 25, 2022

Services for Tommy Pritchard, 63, of Vidalia, who died, Sunday, December 25, 2022, in Clayton, will be 11 am Monday, January 2, at Laird Funeral Home Chapel with Don Tate officiating.

Visitation will be from 10 am until service time Monday at the funeral home.

Burial will follow at Greenlawn Memorial Park Cemetery under the direction of Laird Funeral Home.

Mr. Pritchard was born on August 8, 1959, in Gloster, the son of David T. Pritchard and Patricia Pritchard. He was a retired carpenter and a lifelong farmhand.

He was preceded in death by his father, David T. Pritchard, his wife, Cindy Pritchard, and one daughter, Angela Pritchard.

Survivors include his mother, Patricia Pritchard of Vidalia, one son, Stephen Pritchard and wife Kim, of Minnesota; one granddaughter Autumn Pritchard of Minnesota; one daughter Shay Lovelace and husband, Joel of Vidalia; two grandsons, Rylan and Winston Lovelace of Vidalia; one sister Vickie Anderson and husband Robert of Vidalia; one brother Gerald Pritchard and wife Sandi of Roxie.

Pallbearers will be Charles Orcutt, Jerry Franklin, Anthony Jennings, Jeffrey Cater, Andy Anderson, Ricky Bass, Jason Melerine, Willie McGee.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at lairdfh.com.