Woodville man killed in single-vehicle crash

Published 12:34 pm Thursday, December 29, 2022

By Staff Reports

WOODVILLE — Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a crash that killed a Woodville man on Tuesday night.

Troopers responded to the crash at approximately 10:43 p.m. Tuesday on Highway 563 in Wilkinson County.

A 1995 Ford F-150 driven by Jason Coco, 43, of Woodville, was traveling south on Highway 563

when it left the roadway and collided with a tree, said Corporal Craig James, Public Affairs Officer with Mississippi Highway Patrol Troop M.

Coco received fatal injuries from the crash and was pronounced dead on the scene.

