Crime Reports: Friday, Dec. 30, 2022 Published 12:00 am Friday, December 30, 2022

Natchez Police Department

No arrests available.

Reports — Wednesday

Harassment on Monette Street.

Five traffic stops on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

False alarm on U.S. 61 South.

False alarm on Morgantown Road.

False alarm on East Franklin Street.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 North.

Reports — Tuesday

Two false alarms on Morgantown Road.

Traffic stop on Miller Avenue.

Two theft reports on Devereux Drive.

Accident on Fatherland Road.

Theft on Walnut Street.

Traffic stop on Pilgrim Boulevard.

Traffic stop on Fatherland Road.

Traffic stop on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive/Grease Monkey.

Traffic stop on Jeff Davis Boulevard/Pedi Clinic.

Two accidents on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Traffic stop on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 North.

Accident on John R. Junkin Drive.

Theft on Old Washington Road.

Domestic disturbance on Fourth Street.

Traffic stop on East Franklin Street.

Adams County Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Tuesday

Colon Cecil Bass, 42, Second Street, Natchez, on charge of possession of controlled substance – methamphetamine. Released on $5,000 bond.

Barry Lamont Williams, 27, Downing Road, Natchez, on charges of felony fleeing and possession of stolen property. Held without bond.

Reports — Wednesday

False alarm on Hazlip Street.

Traffic stop on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Reports — Tuesday

Warrant/affidavit on State Street.

Intelligence report on State Street.

Harassment on Graves Avenue.

False alarm on Barth Street.

Intelligence report on U.S. 61 South.

Accident on U.S. 61 South.

Two traffic stops on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Unwanted subject on Village Square Boulevard.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 North.

Traffic stop at Washington Methodist Church.

Traffic stop on Lower Woodville Road.

Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office

No arrests

Reports — Wednesday

Traffic stops on Carter Street.

Suspicious person on US 84.

Alarms on Louisiana Highway 568.

Reports — Tuesday

Fraud on Pete Davis Road.

Introduction of contraband on Louisiana Highway 15.

Road hazard on US 84.

Threats on Abraham Road.

Welfare check on US 84.

Residence burglary on Burl Roberts Road.

Juvenile problem on Smith Lane.

Automobile accident on US 84.

Missing person on Howard Road.

Suspicious person on Lakeshore Drive.

Nuisance animals on Black Bayou Road.

Suspicious person on Eagle Road.

Ferriday Police Department

Arrests — Wednesday

Otis Jefferson Jr., 19, 2708 Summerwood Ln., Alexandria, principal to illegal use of weapons from a motor vehicle. No bond set.

Jacoby Thomas, 18, 170 Bingham St., Clayton, illegal use of weapons from a motor vehicle.

Ramon Thomas, 18, 208 Galloway St., Clatyon, illegal possession of stolen firearms. No bond set.