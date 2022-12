Matthew Washington Published 12:24 pm Friday, December 30, 2022

Jan. 18, 1941 – Dec. 27, 2022

NATCHEZ – Services for Matthew Washington, 81, of Roxie, MS who died on Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022, at his residence were held on Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022, at 2 p.m. at Kingdom Hall at 105 Devereaux Drive, Natchez, MS 39120. Burial was held at Family Cemetery in Cranfield, MS under the direction of Robert D. Mackel and Son’s Funeral Home.