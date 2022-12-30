New Year’s Resolutions Published 2:33 pm Friday, December 30, 2022

Here we are again at that awkward lull between Christmas and New Year’s Eve.

Some are still on vacation and others, I’m sure, wish they were.

If we’re good, this is also a time we start thinking about our New Year’s resolutions.

Email newsletter signup

It’s not enough to simply set a resolution. If that is all you do, most of those are broken before the end of January. Instead, what we should do is use this time to reflect on the last year and identify the areas that we want to change — and can reasonably change — in our lives.

Then we should write down those things and develop some sort of game plan, setting reasonable milestones to help us achieve our bigger goals.

This is a process that takes time and shouldn’t be taken lightly. It shouldn’t wait until you’re tired from staying up late watching the ball drop and drunk off of champagne toasts.

Benjamin Franklin said, “Do not put off until tomorrow what you can do today.”

For the man who discovered electricity, it’s a wonder that we all don’t listen to his advice more.

If you resolve to be fit in 2023 — typically a popular resolution amongst us southerners who love our calorie-loaded foods — why not start now? Don’t simply say, “I resolve to be fit.”

How do you plan to be fit? When will you fit that half hour, or more, of exercise into your daily routine? Who will be your personal trainer or workout buddy?

If your goal is to be spiritually fit, who is your accountability partner?

If you resolve to finish that project you’ve been procrastinating on, start brainstorming now.

Perhaps you resolve to be a better student, a better parent, or better at your job.

Talk to your teachers, your children, your coworkers or even your boss and let them help you.

Here’s to health, wealth and prosperity for you and your family in the New Year. May next year always be better than the ones that precede it.