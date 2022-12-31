New Year blessings Published 7:00 am Saturday, December 31, 2022

Every 31st of December, as an old year ends and a new year begins, people everywhere pause to count their blessings, and Natchez, we have many to count.

2022 has been a remarkable year. We have continued setting records. New businesses are up. New job counts are up. And if sales taxes are any indication, our economy continues to thrive, setting records in the fall of 2022 even after two years of record-breaking totals.

Natchez will never forget the many great events, concerts, and celebrity-sightings brought about in 2022. It’s not every day and everywhere a city gets to host Morgan Freeman, Patti LaBelle, Alabama, Chapel Hart, Deanna Carter, Kool and the Gang, the French Ambassador Philippe Etienne, and so many others we hardly have time to count!

Email newsletter signup

Over the past week, I have found reason to be even more thankful, as our city celebrated a beautiful Christmas even in the face of record cold temperatures and challenges that came as a result. We can all be thankful for Natchez Water Works, truly one of the most efficient water departments in the state. Hard working employees worked even during the holiday to keep our water flowing and to keep it safe. Words of appreciation seem inadequate for the job they do and the sacrifices they make.

As we look forward to a new year, I can’t help but get excited. So many projects are about to take place! Major improvements to our streets will be occurring, $6 million dollars worth. In addition to this, the $2.5 million renovation and raising of the lower part of Silver Street will be taking place as will the $4.2 million renovation of Morgantown Road (city limits and a portion of the county).

It’s also exciting to think about the $3 million renovation that will be taking place at our Convention Center, the $2 million renovation to our City Auditorium, and the $1 million renovation of our Duncan Park Golf Clubhouse. We also will be renovating the baseball fields at Duncan Park, adding new tennis courts, and finally completing the renovation of the North Natchez Youth Center (currently in progress).

What truly is amazing is that we are able to accomplish these much needed, and long awaited improvements without any increase in taxes. We have so many partners to thank as we move forward with all of this progress — and I am so grateful for the partnership the City of Natchez enjoys with Adams County. Working together is truly the key to success!

So farewell to a wonderful year, 2022. And welcome a young new one, 2023. We look forward to many more great things! Because Natchez Deserves More.

Dan M. Gibson is mayor of Natchez.