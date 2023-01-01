Crime Reports: Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023 Published 12:00 am Sunday, January 1, 2023

Natchez Police Department

Arrests — Thursday

Ariel Baesean Coates, 27, 149 Liberty Road, Natchez, on charge of simple assault. Bond set at $750.00.

Email newsletter signup

Arrests — Wednesday

Reginald Q. McCoy, 39, 430 Watson Alley, Ferriday, La., on charge of four counts of shoplifting; merchandise value less than $1,000; 1st offense. Bond set at $303.99 for first count, $748.75 for second count, $1,230.48 for third count, and $1,268.73 for fourth count.

Deshanee Alexia Doss, 23, 109 Second Street, Roxie, on charge of malicious mischief: less than $1,000. Bond set at $750.00.

Lalija Jameca McGrew, 34, 135 Lewis Drive, Natchez, on charges of abusive calls to emergency telephone service, simple assault on a police officer/teacher/fireman, and contempt of court: failure to appear. No bond set on first two charges. Bond set at $800.00 on contempt of court: failure to appear charge.

Arrests — Tuesday

Jared Peter Listach, 29, 2424 Tulane Avenue, New Orleans, La., on charges of simple assault on a police officer/teacher/fireman and resisting or obstructing arrest. No bond set on either charge.

Reports — Friday

Four false alarms on John R. Junkin Drive.

Fire on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Reports — Thursday

False alarm on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

False alarm on U.S. 61 South.

False alarm on Canal Street.

Threats on North Shields Lane.

Traffic stop on Melrose-Montebello Parkway.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 South.

Threats on Weir Court.

Fight in progress on Grant Street.

Two accidents on John R. Junkin Drive.

Accident on Melrose-Montebello Parkway.

False alarm on Lower Woodville Road.

Threats on South Canal Street.

Stolen vehicle on Downing Road.

Welfare concern/check on St. Catherine Street.

Shoplifting on U.S. 61 South.

Warrant/affidavit on Devereux Drive.

Missing person on Devereux Drive.

Traffic stop on John R. Junkin Drive.

Traffic stop on East Franklin Street.

Reports — Wednesday

False alarm on East Franklin Street.

Traffic stop on Devereux Drive.

Traffic stop on Mansfield Drive.

Traffic stop on George F. West Sr. Boulevard.

Theft on Devereux Drive.

Theft on Lewis Drive.

Intelligence report on Devereux Drive.

Traffic stop on Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

Traffic stop on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Intelligence report on Old Washington Road.

False alarm on South Canal Street.

Breaking and entering on Dumas Drive.

Adams County Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Thursday

William Brown, 64, Phillip West Road, Natchez, on charges of speeding, no proof of insurance, and driving under the influence. Released without bond.

Johnny Earl Delaughter, 50, Ratcliff Road, Natchez, on charge of sexual battery; touching a child for lustful purposes. Released without bond.

Micki Darlene Flowers, 48, Newman Road, Natchez, on charge of possession of a controlled substance. Released without bond.

Leonard James Logan, 74, Miller Avenue, Natchez, on charge of sexual battery; touching of a child. Released on $50,000 bond.

Demetric V. McKnight, 30, Brenton Avenue, Natchez, on charge of aggravated assault; use of a deadly weapon. Released on $100.00 bond.

Arrests — Wednesday

Leslie Ray Davis, 40, Lower Woodville Road, Natchez, on charge of receiving stolen property. Released on $5,000 bond.

Jadarrius Knight, 27, Saragossa Road, Natchez, on charge of aggravated assault. Released on $20,000 bond.

Reports — Thursday

Traffic stop on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Theft on North Palestine Road.

Five warrants/affidavits on State Street.

Breaking and entering on U.S. 61 North.

Disturbance on Martin Luther King Jr. Road.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 North.

Harassment on Nottaway Trail.

Traffic stop on Morgantown Road.

Traffic stop on Brookfield Drive.

Intelligence report on Canvas Back Court.

False alarm on Horseshoe Drive.

Disturbance on Cloverdale Drive.

Reports — Wednesday

Theft on Dunbarton Road.

Traffic stop on Lower Woodville Road.

Disturbance on Prince Addition Road.

Intelligence report on Cloverdale Road.

Accident on Lower Woodville Road.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 North.

Unwanted subject on Martin Luther King Jr. Road.

Two traffic stops on Martin Luther King Jr. Road.

Wanted person on U.S. 61 North.

False alarm on Cedar Lane.

False alarm on U.S. 61 North.

Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Wednesday

Albert Mulvihill, 60, 404 Calhoun Road, possession of schedule II drug (two counts), carless operation and no seat belt. Bond set at $20,410.

Tyler Harris, 30, 223 Virginia Ave., driving under suspension, illegal possession of stolen things and no insurance. No bond set.

Lajharian Clark I, 18, 6376 McNair Road, Fayette, possession of schedule II drug (two counts), contributing to the delinquency of a minor, distribution to a person under 18, illegal use of a controlled substance in the presence of a minor. No bond set.

Reports — Wednesday

Drug law violation on Carter Street.

Theft on Lincoln Avenue.

Traffic stops on Carter Street.

Possession of stolen property at Pacman.

Disturbance on Louisiana Highway 65.

Drug law violation on Carter Street.