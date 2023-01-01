What’s to Come in 2023 Published 11:00 am Sunday, January 1, 2023

By Jennie Guido

I’ll be honest. Writing a weekly column sometimes comes easily to me. I can sit down some weeks and churn out an article in ten minutes or so. Other weeks, I’m down to the wire because I’m just busy with work, out of town, or simply procrastinating.

I figure I’ll try to do better this year and plan ahead as much as possible.

Usually at the beginning of each month, I try to map out my 4 or 5-column topics. If you follow along closely, you’ll notice a pattern to what is published. I usually start the month with a column that focuses on a favorite dish around town and where you can get it for yourself. I then share a recipe, try to focus on a vendor from the Downtown Natchez Farmers Market, maybe throw in another recipe, and (in 2022) highlight a block of shopping and retail spaces that resides downtown.

This coming year, I’m going to switch things up a tad.

While I was working for Country Roads, I started a column of sorts that highlights characters of Natchez and ran alongside a spread of advertisers from town. I believe it’s time to revisit that theme. I plan to highlight one character each month that makes Natchez unique. If you think quickly, you can probably come up with some options that make our city memorable. I think it will be fun to share some of those stories with everyone.

On another note, I want to share a bit of Mississippi with y’all. With my job at Mississippi Tourism Association, I get to see the best of our state. I also get to see how other parts of our state tackle issues that we face ourselves. Without pointing fingers at anyone in Natchez or blaming this group or that and their way of working, why not just share how another town handles business?

Most of the groups that I get to work with through MTA deal with historic downtowns, antebellum homes, and flocks of tourists. Maybe we can learn something from what they are doing and incorporate it into our daily lives here in Natchez. You know, “imitation is the sincerest form of flattery” after all.

I’ll definitely still share at least one recipe per month and highlight a dish and where to find it. There is something to be said about Natchez and the surrounding areas. We eat well. The food here is close to perfect, and I can usually find something tasty that I have yet to share with you readers. We’ve still got steaks to eat, cocktails to drink, and a few new restaurants I’ve got to explore!

So, here’s to 2023 and everything in between!