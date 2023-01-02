Safe Room opens at 8 p.m. ahead of expected strong storms

Published 4:20 pm Monday, January 2, 2023

By Jan Griffey

NATCHEZ — Adams County Emergency Management will open the Safe Room tonight at 8 p.m. for those who need shelter from en expected storm.

The National Weather Service office in Jackson has issued a weather advisory for an area including Adams County, saying strong winds with capability of knocking down trees and power lines and possible flash flooding could be experienced here tonight into Tuesday morning.

Residents who need shelter in the Safe Room, located at 323 Liberty Road, are asked to bring food, any necessary medications and a blanket with them. A small pet is welcome, but must be kept in a kennel.

