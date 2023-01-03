Gunfight near Ridgecrest Town Hall injures bystander Published 4:19 pm Tuesday, January 3, 2023

RIDGECREST, La. — Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies are investigating a Monday afternoon gunfight that injured at least one person in the vicinity of Ridgecrest Town Hall.

Brandy Spears, public information officer with CPSO, said two Black males were shooting at each other, and a bystander, who had nothing to do with the altercation, was hit in the crossfire.

“(The bystander) was able to drive himself to the hospital and, as far as we know, is OK,” Spears said.

The incident happened at approximately 4:15 p.m. Monday on Foster Drive.

There were a total of five people taken into custody, including two adults and three juveniles, and other suspects identified on surveillance video, Spears said.

The two adults arrested are Johnny South, 18, and Tyria Boxley, 19. Both have been charged with accessory after the fact to a second-degree battery.

The juveniles, who have not been identified because of their ages, were cited and released to their parents, Spears said.

“They are working on additional warrants because there was video surveillance that identified additional participants,” she said. “Neither of the two arrested were the two that were shooting at each other.”

This incident remains under investigation by CPSO. Anyone with additional information may contact the Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office or submit a tip through the CPSO mobile app.