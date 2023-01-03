Hail almost the size of golfballs accompanies severe thunderstorm in Natchez Published 5:45 pm Tuesday, January 3, 2023

NATCHEZ — Check on your roofs and bring your outside pets inside as nearly golfball-sized hail has been seen falling from Natchez skies amid severe weather this afternoon.

The potential for severe storms will continue into early this evening southeast of the delta region, according to the National Weather Service. They added, “A brief tornado cannot be ruled out. Otherwise, damaging wind gusts, and large hail up to golf ball size are all possible with these storms.”

A tornado watch ended for Adams County earlier today. However, the risk of thunderstorms remains until around 12 a.m.