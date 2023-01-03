Hail almost the size of golfballs accompanies severe thunderstorm in Natchez

Published 5:45 pm Tuesday, January 3, 2023

By Sabrina Simms Robertson

Benjie Sanders submitted this photo of hail that fell in Natchez. Submit your storm pictures to newsroom@natchezdemocrat.com

NATCHEZ — Check on your roofs and bring your outside pets inside as nearly golfball-sized hail has been seen falling from Natchez skies amid severe weather this afternoon.

The potential for severe storms will continue into early this evening southeast of the delta region, according to the National Weather Service. They added, “A brief tornado cannot be ruled out. Otherwise, damaging wind gusts, and large hail up to golf ball size are all possible with these storms.”

A tornado watch ended for Adams County earlier today. However, the risk of thunderstorms remains until around 12 a.m.

Email newsletter signup

 

More News

Supervisors seek new county administrator

Gunfight near Ridgecrest Town Hall injures bystander

Safe Room opens at 8 p.m. ahead of expected strong storms

‘BREAK THE STIGMA’: Doctors speak about health benefits of medical cannabis at Natchez forum

Print Article

  • Natchez Democrat Games

    All games are FREE. No subscription required to play.



    Click here for more games

  • Polls

    Do you plan to go on a diet beginning at the New Year?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Mississippi River level at Natchez

  • Special Sections