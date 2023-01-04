A winning end to 2022: Natchez man gets big payout on lottery ticket

Published 1:53 pm Wednesday, January 4, 2023

By Staff Reports

A Natchez man started the new year off with a little extra spending money, thanks to a winning lottery ticket.

The man won $2,500 in the Dec. 28, 2022, CASH 4 drawing. He purchased his ticket at GoMart on Sergeant S. Prentiss Drive.

According to the Mississippi Lottery, the prize was claimed on Dec. 30, 2022.

The CASH 4 game features two daily drawings, and players can win up to $5,000 with the Fireball picks.

The prize was the second big winner sold at Go-Mart in the past 90 days. In September, another Natchez man won $5,000 on the CASH 4 midday drawing.

At the time, GoMart owner Tom Graning commented on the uptick in winning tickets being sold at Adams County retailers. “The only way you win is buy a ticket,” he said.

 

 

