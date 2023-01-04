ACCS, Cathedral each have MAIS District 3-5A games postponed due to bad weather Published 11:11 am Wednesday, January 4, 2023

GALLMAN — Tuesday’s continuous rounds of severe thunderstorms and heavy rain, including large hail that hit part of the Miss-Lou region during the afternoon and into the evening, was too much for local high school basketball teams to deal with.

Especially Adams County Christian School and Cathedral High School. Both of their junior varsity and varsity squads were set to return to action that day in MAIS District 3-5A play. ACCS was set to travel to Gallman to take on Copiah Academy while Cathedral was scheduled to go to Madison to take on St. Joseph Catholic School of Madison.

Instead, both four-sets of games were postponed because of the inclement weather. ACCS Rebels head coach Matthew Freeman said Wednesday morning that the JV and varsity games at Copiah Academy will take place on Monday, Jan. 23 beginning at 4 p.m.

“The area we were traveling to was going to be bad coming back because of the weather,” Freeman said. “Both schools agreed to postpone the games. It was a decision made by the higher-ups from the schools. Us and Copiah mutually agreed to move the games to a later date.”

ACCS plays host to Centreville Academy on Thursday for a four-game slate of games beginning at 4 p.m. and then hosts District 3-5A opponent St. Aloysius High School for four games starting at 4 p.m.

Cathedral at St. Joe Madison postponed

MADISON — After going 2-0 at last week’s Amite School Center Christmas Tournament, both the Cathedral High School Lady Green Wave and the Green Wave varsity teams, as well as the JV teams, were ready to get back on the court as they were set to take on St. Joe Madison.

However, and unfortunately, Taylor Strahan, who coaches not only the varsity girls’ and varsity boys’ teams but also both junior varsity teams, replied in an email Wednesday morning that the rough weather would not allow that to happen. Instead, the games were pushed back to Wednesday starting at 4 p.m.

After that, Cathedral plays host to District 3-5A foe Copiah Academy on Friday for five games starting at 3:30 p.m. and then hits the road once again, this time to Flowood to face off with Jackson Preparatory School on Saturday for seven games beginning at 11 a.m.