Benny Ray Buckles, Jr. Published 5:29 pm Wednesday, January 4, 2023

July 25, 1972 – Dec. 30, 2022

NATCHEZ – Graveside services for Benny Ray Buckles, Jr., 50, of Natchez who died Friday, Dec. 30, 2022, in Natchez will be 2 p.m. Monday, Jan. 02, 2023, at Greenlawn Memorial Park Cemetery with Rev. Jonathan Boost and Rev. Raj Bahara officiating.

Burial will follow under the direction of Laird Funeral Home.