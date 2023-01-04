Bettina Euart Muelling Barnes Published 5:42 pm Wednesday, January 4, 2023

Nov. 25, 1930 – Dec. 28, 2022

NATCHEZ – Bettina Euart Muelling Barnes died on Dec. 28, 2022, at Christwood Retirement Community in Covington LA at the age of 93. She was born in Mobile, AL on Nov. 25, 1930, to the late Rudolph Julius Muelling, Sr., and the late Anna Euart Hightower.

She attended Gulfport High School, and in 1946, she enrolled in All Saints’ Episcopal College. After completing her second year of study there, she transferred to Newcomb College, and graduated in 1950 with a BA in Philosophy.

In June 1950, she married Robert Henry Barnes. Following their marriage, they moved to Natchez, MS, where her husband opened a medical practice. In 1953, they moved to Rochester, MN, for his Fellowship training in Chest and Thoracic Surgery at the Mayo Clinic under the tutelage of the Mayo brothers. After completing his Fellowship, they moved back to Natchez, MS, and her husband resumed his medical practice.

In 1970, she returned to college and received a doctorate in Psychology from LSU in 1974. She opened a practice in Child Psychology in the same office as her husband’s medical practice and became known as Dr. Bettina.

In 1993, she was named an Unsung Hero for Natchez, MS, for her work in establishing a Parents Anonymous Group, being a board member of Catholic Charities, and her help in founding the Child Abuse Team for connecting troubled families with available resources. In a Natchez Democrat article, published on Sunday, Feb 28, 1993, about Unsung Heroes, she was described as, “A leader in the development of psychological counseling for disadvantaged people in southwest Mississippi.”

She and her husband were very strong in their faith and active in Trinity Episcopal Church in Natchez and founding members of the Church of the Good Shepard in Vidalia, Louisiana.

Bettina and her husband, Bob, loved to travel all over the world with children, grandchildren, and friends and loved returning to their home in Natchez.

In 2010 they moved to Christwood Retirement Community in Covington, LA where they continued traveling and entertaining friends. They especially loved planning the annual Christwood trip to Natchez, MS for the community.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 71 years, Robert H. Barnes; her daughter, Bettina Lee Barnes; her brother, Rudolph Julius Muelling, Jr., and her niece Sarah Louise Muelling.

She is survived by her daughters, Anna Elizabeth Barnes Nichols and her husband, Fred Nichols of Barboursville, VA, Lora Julie Barnes Farkas and her husband, Richard Farkas of Yarmouth Port, MA., Alice Euart Barnes Barillas and her husband, Martin Barillas of Howell, Michigan, and Martha Sue Barnes Smith and her husband, Robert Scott Smith of Mandeville, La.; son-in-law William Earl Harter, Pensacola, FL and her beloved nieces Anna Muelling McKay of Santa Barbara, CA and Cleon Muelling Brock of Auburn, AL; grandchildren, Blanche Stutz, MT; Robert Nichols, NC; William Harter, VA; Peterson Harter, CA; Sarah Fitzsimmons, MA; Keller Glass, MA; Bettina Barillas, MI; Marianna Barillas, DC; Guillermo Barillas, MI; Daniel Barillas, MI; Robert Smith, LA; Council Smith, NM; and Addison Smith, LA. She is also survived by 14 great-grandchildren.

There will be a celebration of life and a Christian burial held on a future date in Natchez, MS.

The Family would like to thank Notre Dame Hospice and the entire staff at Longleaf Cognitive Care at Christwood Retirement Community for the loving care, incredible kindness, and support during this time. We would like to give special thanks to nurses, Heather Lash and Ian Thompson for everything they did.

In lieu of flowers kindly consider memorial contributions to Christwood Foundation. Please visit www.mygiving.net/donate/ChristwoodFoundation for more information.

E. J. Fielding Funeral Home, locally owned and operated, has been entrusted with the arrangements.

The Barnes family kindly invites you to share thoughts, fondest memories, and condolences online at E. J. Fielding Funeral Home Guest Book at www.ejfieldingfh.com.