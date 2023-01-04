Calvin David Webb, Sr. Published 5:33 pm Wednesday, January 4, 2023

Funeral services for Calvin David Webb, Sr., 74 of Ferriday, LA will be held at Calvary Baptist Church at 10 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 6, with Bro. Michael Easter officiating. Interment will follow at Greenlawn Memorial Cemetery, Natchez, MS, under the direction of Young’s Funeral Home.

Calvin David Webb, Sr. was born on Thursday, April 22, 1948, in Baton Rouge, LA. and passed away Monday, January 2, 2023, at Merit Health in Natchez. He was a resident of Ferriday, and a member of Calvary Baptist Church. He was a devoted father, husband, grandfather, brother, and friend and never missed an opportunity to tell his friends and family how much he loved them. He enjoyed serving others and always offered a helping hand to anyone in need. He worked at the same factory (currently Von Drehle) for 55 years before retiring in 2021. David enjoyed spending time with his loved ones, listening to Sam Cooke and Elvis Presley and always cheering on his LSU Tigers.

He was preceded in death by his parents; Christopher Columbus Webb, Rozenia Augustas Delaney, infant daughter, Rebecca Webb; and foster brother, Ervin King.

Those left to cherish his memory are his loving wife of 41 years, Debbie Webb of Ferriday, LA; son, David Webb, Jr. and his wife Nicki of Asheville, NC; son, Jerrod Webb and his wife Monica of Denham Springs, LA; daughter, Brandi Atienza and her husband Roger of Jacksonville, NC; son, Chad Webb and his wife Danae of Prairieville, LA; 7 grandchildren, Cortney, Alison, Garrett, Tyler, Laura, Leila and Luci, brother, Ivy Webb and his wife Judy of Addis, LA; sister, Sharon Hutto and her husband Dave of Winnsboro, LA; sister, Debbie Caldwell and her husband Bill of Winnsboro, LA; brother, Paul Webb and his wife Laura of Winnsboro, LA. He is also survived by a host of nieces and nephews and special friends, Ronnie Boles and Joannie Reese.

Those honoring David as pallbearers will be Ronnie Boles, Quincy Hardin, Matthew Avery, Trazell Spencer, Lynn Patt and Elmer Reece.

The family will receive friends at Calvary Baptist Church in Vidalia, LA from 9 a.m. until the time of the service. In lieu of flowers, the family request donations be made to Calvary Baptist Church in his honor. To leave an online condolence for the family, please visit www.youngsfh.com.