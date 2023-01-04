Candidates begin qualifying for state, county races
Published 5:06 pm Wednesday, January 4, 2023
NATCHEZ — Anthony Heidelberg will face Lydia Roberta Blackmon in the contest for county prosecutor this August. Will the two face other candidates for that position?
Both have turned in qualifying papers for the position with Adams County Circuit Clerk Eva Given’s office.
Heidelberg was appointed county attorney on Tuesday to fill the unexpired term of Carmen Brooks Drake, who was elected Sixth District Circuit Court Judge. She defeated Blackmon in a runoff election.
Adams County residents who want to seek statewide legislative or state district office or any county or county district office began qualifying on Tuesday for the Aug. 8 primary election. Qualifying ends Feb. 1 at 5 p.m.
Thus far, the county prosecutor’s seat is the only contested election.
Others who have filed qualifying papers to date include:
County supervisor District 1: Mike Lazarus.
County supervisor District 2: Kevin Wilson
County supervisor District 3: Angela Gibson Hutchins
County supervisor District 4: James “Ricky” Gray
County supervisor District 5: Warren Gaines Sr.
Sheriff: Travis Lamont Patten
Chancery Clerk: Brandi B. Lewis
Circuit Clerk: Eva “E.J” Givens
Tax Collector: Terrence D. Bailey
Tax Assessor: Larry L. Hughes
Justice Court Judge (North District): Audrey B. Minor
Justice Court Judge (Southern District): no qualifiers yet
District Attorney: no qualifiers yet
Constable (Southern District): Randy Freeman
Constable (Northern District): Fay “Twin” Minor
County Prosecutor: Anthony “Tony” Heidelberg and Lydia Roberta Blackmon
Coroner: no qualifiers yet