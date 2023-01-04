Candidates begin qualifying for state, county races Published 5:06 pm Wednesday, January 4, 2023

NATCHEZ — Anthony Heidelberg will face Lydia Roberta Blackmon in the contest for county prosecutor this August. Will the two face other candidates for that position?

Both have turned in qualifying papers for the position with Adams County Circuit Clerk Eva Given’s office.

Heidelberg was appointed county attorney on Tuesday to fill the unexpired term of Carmen Brooks Drake, who was elected Sixth District Circuit Court Judge. She defeated Blackmon in a runoff election.

Adams County residents who want to seek statewide legislative or state district office or any county or county district office began qualifying on Tuesday for the Aug. 8 primary election. Qualifying ends Feb. 1 at 5 p.m.

Thus far, the county prosecutor’s seat is the only contested election.

Others who have filed qualifying papers to date include:

County supervisor District 1: Mike Lazarus.

County supervisor District 2: Kevin Wilson

County supervisor District 3: Angela Gibson Hutchins

County supervisor District 4: James “Ricky” Gray

County supervisor District 5: Warren Gaines Sr.

Sheriff: Travis Lamont Patten

Chancery Clerk: Brandi B. Lewis

Circuit Clerk: Eva “E.J” Givens

Tax Collector: Terrence D. Bailey

Tax Assessor: Larry L. Hughes

Justice Court Judge (North District): Audrey B. Minor

Justice Court Judge (Southern District): no qualifiers yet

District Attorney: no qualifiers yet

Constable (Southern District): Randy Freeman

Constable (Northern District): Fay “Twin” Minor

County Prosecutor: Anthony “Tony” Heidelberg and Lydia Roberta Blackmon

Coroner: no qualifiers yet