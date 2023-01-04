Cathedral goes undefeated at ASC Tournament Published 10:58 am Wednesday, January 4, 2023

LIBERTY — Cathedral High School’s varsity basketball teams finished off 2022 in style as both the Green Wave and the Lady Green Wave went 2-0 at the Amite School Center Tournament played last Thursday and Friday.

The Cathedral Green Wave held on for a 57-54 win over the Silliman Institute Wildcats last Friday afternoon. Kaden Batieste led the way with 19 points while Jordan Henry had 18 points and Justin Hawkins chipped in with seven points.

The Green Wave improved to 17-2 overall and returned to MAIS District 3-5A action on Tuesday night as it hit the road to take on St. Joseph Catholic School of Madison with tip-off at 7:30 p.m.

In the first game of the tournament for the Green Wave, they took care of the Ben’s Ford Christian School Eagles 77-60 last Thursday evening. Batieste finished with a game-high 25 points and Hawkins added 17 points to lead for Cathedral players in double figures.

Henry finished with 16 points and Jake Hairston contributed with 13 points.

The Cathedral Lady Green Wave took care of the Silliman Institute Lady Wildcats 53-22 last Friday afternoon. Marlie Hargon led the Lady Green Wave in scoring with 14 points to go with six rebounds while Lily Crum drained four 3-pointers to end up with 12 points.

Kinslee Young had a double-double as she finished with 10 points and a team-high 14 rebounds. KG Fisher nearly had a triple-double as she scored eight points, dished out seven assists, and had seven steals.

That win put the Lady Green Wave at 15-8 overall. They played at St. Joseph Catholic School of Madison in a District 3-5A showdown at 6 p.m. Tuesday.

The first game of the ASC Tournament for Cathedral’s varsity girls was just as one-sided as the Lady Green Wave beat the Ben’s Ford Christian School Eagles 52-27 last Thursday afternoon.

Young filled up the stat sheet in a big way as she had a game-high 19 points to go with 12 rebounds for yet another double-double, five assists, and five blocked shots. Hargon poured in 14 points while Maddie Verucchi added five points and a team-high nine assists. Bella Milligan had 10 rebounds to go with three points.