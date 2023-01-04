Charles E. White Published 5:26 pm Wednesday, January 4, 2023

Dec. 28, 1956 – Dec. 29, 2022

Funeral services for Charles “Charlie” White, 66 of Ferriday, LA will be held at Young’s Funeral Home in Ferriday on Wednesday, Jan. 04, 2023, at 10 a.m. with Bro. Larry Wagoner officiating. Interment will follow at White Family Cemetery in Dunbarton under the direction of Young’s Funeral Home.

Charlie was born on Friday, Dec. 28, 1956, in Ferriday, LA. and passed away Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2022, at St. Frances Cabrini Hospital in Alexandria, LA. He loved to hunt, fish, and run rabbit dogs. Charlie loved his family, especially his grandchildren. He loved watching old western shows and the work he did at Progressive Tractor. Charlie also served as Concordia Parish Justice of the Peace for numerous terms.

He was preceded in death by parents, Clerel J. White Sr., and Florance Earl White, and two sisters, Odene Paul, and Faye McGuffee

Charlie is survived by his wife of 30 years, Margaret Marien White of Dunbarton, LA; daughter, Dana Green of Natchez, MS; stepdaughters, Karla M. Martin of Deville, LA, and Tara Dale and her husband, Rory of New Era, LA; brother, Bo White, and his wife, Marie, of Dunbarton, LA; three grandsons, Aiden Martin, Mason Dale, and Paxten Martin and two granddaughters, Emma Dale, and Caroline Dale. He is also survived by a host of nieces, nephews, family, and friends.

Those honoring Charlie as pallbearers will be Jay White, Randy White, Gabe Evans, Rory Dale, Aiden Martin, Paxten Martin, Ed Carter, and Mason Dale.

Honorary Pallbearers will be the employees of PTI.

The family will receive friends at Young’s Funeral Home from 5 until 8 p.m., Tuesday, Jan. 03, 2023. To leave an online condolence for the family please visit www.youngsfh.com.