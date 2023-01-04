Charles S. Eidt Published 5:37 pm Wednesday, January 4, 2023

July 8, 1927 – Dec. 24, 2022

NATCHEZ – Memorial services for Charles S. Eidt, 95, of Natchez, who died Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022, in Natchez, will be 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 07, 2023, at Kingston United Methodist Church with Rev. Vicki Landrum officiating.

Mr. Eidt was born July 08, 1927, in Natchez, MS, the son of Samuel Eidt and Jeanerette Harlow Eidt.

He was a lifelong resident of Natchez. He served in the Navy Seabees in the Philippines in World War II and retired from the United States Postal Service.

Charles was an avid outdoor sportsman. Later in life, he turned his interest to wildlife photography.

Mr. Eidt was preceded in death by his father, Sam Eidt; his mother, Jeanerette Harlow; and a daughter, Jeanie Cauthen.

He is survived by his wife of 72 years, Webbie Jo; a daughter, Nancy Eidt; and a son, Charles M. Eidt, and wife, Scarlet.

We would like to thank New Beginnings and Compasus Hospice for their care of our Dad.

Memorial may be made to Kingston United Methodist Church, St. Jude Children’s Hospital, or the charity of your choice.