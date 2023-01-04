City cancels Jan. 10 meeting due to conflicts; plans special meeting for Jan. 17 Published 2:15 pm Wednesday, January 4, 2023

NATCHEZ — The City of Natchez Mayor and Board of Aldermen have canceled the first meeting of the year, which was scheduled for 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 10, due to scheduling conflicts, reported Natchez City Clerk Megan McKenzie.

Many of the aldermen will be participating in the Mississippi Municipal League Midwinter conference, which begins Jan. 10 in Jackson.

The Mayor and Board of Aldermen plan to call a special meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 17, as a replacement for the canceled meeting. The Jan. 17 meeting will begin at 11 a.m. and will be in the Council Chambers at 115 S. Pearl St.