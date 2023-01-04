Edward M. Kaiser Published 5:27 pm Wednesday, January 4, 2023

Dec. 13, 1931 – Dec. 29, 2022

NATCHEZ – Services for Edward Maxwell (Bubber) Kaiser who passed away peacefully in his home after a long illness, with his family by his side will be 11 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 03, 2023, at St. Mary Basilica.

Burial will follow at Natchez City Cemetery under the direction of Laird Funeral Home.

Visitation will be from 10 until 11 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 03, 2023, at St. Mary Basilica.

Bubber was born in Natchez on Dec. 13, 1931, to Charles Hayden Kaiser and Irma Louise (Fatherree) Kaiser. He was a lifelong member of St. Mary Basilica.

Bubber was preceded in death by his Beloved wife, Mary Brown Nowell Kaiser; his father, Charles Hayden Kaiser; his mother, Irma Louise (Fatherree) Kaiser; his brother, Charles Hayden Kaiser, Jr., and his sister, Nell Louise (Kaiser) Zuccaro.

He is survived by his two sons, Kim Kaigler Kaiser and Kerry Patrick Kaiser, and a number of nieces and nephews.

Bubber graduated from Natchez High School in 1949 where he was senior class president and a multi-sport athlete earning All Big 8 conference in both football and basketball. He attended Mississippi Southern (Now University of Southern Mississippi) on a football scholarship as well as being a member of the Mississippi Southern Basketball team. It was at Southern where he met and later married his loving wife of 50-plus years, Mary Brown Nowell Kaiser.

Upon graduating from Southern, he was commissioned as a lieutenant in the U.S. Army where he served in the Artillery unit. Upon returning to Natchez, he enjoyed a long career in the Oil business, managing Fortenbery Drilling company for many years and later being a founding partner and president of Shamrock Drilling, Inc.

He loved playing tennis and enjoyed many good times at both Belwood Country Club and Duncan Park Tennis Club. Bubber was also a very dedicated jogger and could be seen jogging through the Duncan Park area most every day of his adult life. He had a friendly personality and had a nickname for most everybody he knew, and if not, he called you, “Tide.”

The family is grateful for Vidal and Tanna Davis for their enduring support throughout Bubber’s illness.

The family would also like to give special thanks for the love and dedication of the caregivers that have taken care of him for the last 16 months, including Gloria Jackson, Cynthia Washington, Peggy Stewart, Dora King, Sandra Bruce, and Roselynn Thompson. A special gratitude is also given to Dr. Ed Daly, Dr. Ken Stubbs, the Internal Medicine staff, and the staff at Deaconess Hospice Care.

Pallbearers will be Wheeler Parker, Vidal Davis, Hayden Kaiser, Kevin Flowers, Joseph Corlew, and Jim Smith.

Honorary pallbearers are his longtime tennis Buddies and the 11 a.m. Eola coffee group.

In Lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to St. Mary Basilica or the charity of one’s choice.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at lairdfh.com.