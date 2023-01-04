Elizabeth Ruth Merck Published 5:29 pm Wednesday, January 4, 2023

Jan. 8, 1943 – Dec. 29, 2022

MONTEREY – Graveside services for Elizabeth “Betty” Merck, 79 of Monterey, LA will be held at Scott Cemetery in Monterey on Sunday, Jan. 01, 2023, at 11 a.m. under the direction of Young’s Funeral Home.

Betty Merck was born on Saturday, Jan. 08, 1943, in Monterey, LA. and passed away Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, at Camelot Leisure Living in Ferriday. She was a resident of Monterey and a member of the Baptist Faith.

Email newsletter signup

She was preceded in death by her parents, Samuel Trisler and Betty Burley Trisler; husband, Elton Merck “Humpty” and brother, Sammy Trisler.

Betty is survived by her sons, Shane Cross of Monterey, LA, Trace Cross of Monterey, LA, and Elby Merck of Jonesville, LA; sister, Cindy Mae Trisler of Monterey, LA; three granddaughters, Lillie and Lola Merck and Lizzy Cross; step-granddaughter, Rhonda Cross and grandson, Christopher Cross.

The family will receive friends at Scott Cemetery from 10:30 until 11:00 a.m., Sunday, Jan. 01, 2023. To leave an online condolence for the family please visit www.youngsfh.com.