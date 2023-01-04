Henrietta Harrigill Felter Published 5:24 pm Wednesday, January 4, 2023

June 9, 1928 – Jan. 1, 2023

NATCHEZ – Funeral services for Henrietta Harrigill Felter, 94, of Natchez, who died Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023, at her residence, will be 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 6, 2023, at Laird Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Alan Kolodny officiating.

Burial will follow at Felter Harrigill Cemetery under the direction of Laird Funeral Home.

Visitation will be from 5 until 7 p.m. Thursday and 10 a.m. until service time Friday at the funeral home.

Mrs. Felter was born June 9, 1928, in Franklin County to Henry Stanley Harrigill and Effie Eugenia Beaube Harrigill. She was a long-time member of Pine Ridge Presbyterian Church and attended New Beginnings Community Church.

She was a beloved Mother and Grandmother to a very large family. She loved the Lord and her family. She loved to tell others about the Lord and her family every chance she got. She loved to listen to her family play music, to crochet, and to study the Bible. She was a writer of notes and even songs in her later years. She was a hard worker and instilled this in all her children. She had a particular fondness for the Bible verse, “God is Love” and the song, “Jesus Loves Me”.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Lamar Odell Felter, Sr.; her parents; four brothers, John William Harrigill, Edward Harrigill, Willie Harrigill, and Henry Wesley Harrigill; four sisters, Marie Mullins, Irene Jones, Pauline Russell, and Josie Cloy; nieces and nephews; and two grandsons-in-law, Tyler Harrigill and Forrest Johnson.

She is survived by her children, Lamar and Connie Felter, Gail and Marvin Hampton, Wayne and Florence Felter, Carolyn and Tim Johnson, Marilyn and Woodrow Alexander, S.E. “Spanky” and Cathy Felter, and Ellis and Sherri Felter; grandchildren, Catherine and Charles Andrews, Treyce Felter, Rachael and Blake Boyer, Sarah Johnson, Jason and Shelby Felter, Sharon and Jason Blaney, Amanda and Robert Boyd, Rhonda and Matthew Hudson, Serina Blackwell, Alisha and Dennis Hughes, Will and Stacy Alexander, Crystal and Trey Isbell, Dewitt and Katherine Felter, Spanky Allen Felter, Candice and Andrew Norman, Emily Harrigill, Alex and Lizzie Felter, and Steven Felter; great-grandchildren, Katie Belle, Eli, Branch, and Mary Chesney Boyer, Summer and Swayze Johnson, Raven Jayde, and Knylon Felter, Leyton Blaney, Faith, Ava, Lacy, and Willow Boyd, Aidyn, Aubrey, and Wen Hudson, Zane, Henna, and Sydney Blackwell, Tyler and Payton Blackwell, Brittany and Justin Prevost, Taylor and Chris Hughes, Will, Westin, and Wynn Alexander, Ethan and Heath Isbell, Jack, Lily, Riley, and Navy Felter, Matthew Felter, Jace, Wyatt, Noah, and Gracie Norman, Annellise Harrigill, Linley Ogden, Heidi and Nina Felter, and Hudson and Colson Felter; great-great-grandchildren, Lottie Blackwell, Bentley Prevost, and Lilly Hughes; sister, Bettie Rae Sanders; brother, Claude Harrigill, and numerous nieces, nephews, and other unnamed family members, who were dear to her heart.

Pallbearers will be all grandsons.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at lairdfh.com.