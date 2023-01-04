James Edward Mosby Published 5:20 pm Wednesday, January 4, 2023

Feb. 2, 1945 – Dec. 11, 2022

NATCHEZ – Funeral services for James Edward Mosby, 77, of Boulder, CO, formerly of Mississippi, who died Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022, in Boulder, CO will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 6, 2023. At St. Mary’s Baptist Church with Pastor Samuel Hunt officiating.

Burial will follow at Natchez National Cemetery under the direction of West Gate Funeral Home.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023, from 4:30 until 5:30 p.m. at the funeral home and will continue on Friday, Jan. 6, 2023, from 10 a.m. until the time of the service at the church. Masks are required.

James was born Feb. 2, 1945, in Selma, MS, the son of Elsie Smith and Philip Mosby, Sr. He retired in 2004 after working for 20 years as an electrician at the University of Colorado.

He is preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Margarette Mosby and Willie Johnson; brother, Michael Mosby and brothers-in-law, George Johnson and Leonard Martin.

James leaves to cherish his memories: his wife, Linda Mosby; two daughters, Lindsey Hunt (Clinton) and Jane Macdonald (Greg); three brothers, Philip Mosby, Jr. (Ernestine), Glen Mosby (Alice) and Excel Mosby (Annie); two sisters, Deloris Martin and Lillie Mosby; grandchildren, Clinton “CJ” Hunt, II and Xavier Hunt; great-grandchildren, Jayden Hunt and Sophie Diaz; additional grandchildren, Nathan Macdonald and Kimberly Macdonald and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

Online condolences may be sent to www.westgatefh.com