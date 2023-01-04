Louis Webster, Jr. Published 5:32 pm Wednesday, January 4, 2023

Sept. 14, 1948 – Dec. 26, 2022

FERRIDAY – Graveside services for Louis Webster, Jr., 74, of Ferriday, LA will be held Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, at 11 a.m. at Ferriday Cemetery. Visitation will be held Friday evening from 5 until 6 p.m. at the funeral home.

Mr. Webster was born in Vidalia, LA, and died at Merit Health Natchez.

Funeral services entrusted to Concordia Funeral Home of Ferriday. Online condolences can be sent to www.concordiafuneralhomeinc.com.