Natchez High hoops teams finish 1-2 at Hattiesburg Tournament Published 11:50 am Wednesday, January 4, 2023

HATTIESBURG — The Natchez High School Bulldogs and Lady Bulldogs ended up going 1-2 last week’s Hattiesburg Holiday Tournament with the Bulldogs falling to a good Yazoo City High School team and the Lady Bulldogs being stunned by a not-so-good Terry High School squad.

The Natchez High Bulldogs lost to one of the top teams in MHSAA Class 5A in the Yazoo City High Indians 54-37 last Friday afternoon. Efforts to get in contact with Bulldogs head coach David Haywood for stats and comments on Tuesday morning were unsuccessful.

Natchez High dropped to 10-6 overall and next play at 7:30 p.m. Friday when the Bulldogs play host to the Ferriday High School Trojans. Yazoo City improved to 13-5 overall.

Email newsletter signup

Meanwhile, the Natchez High Lady Bulldogs inexplicably lost to the Class 6A Terry High School Lady Bulldogs 44-39 last Friday afternoon. No other information on that game was available.

The win was just the fourth this season for the Terry Lady Bulldogs to with 12 losses. Natchez High’s Lady Bulldogs are now 9-7 overall and next host the Ferriday High School Lady Trojans at 6 p.m. Friday.