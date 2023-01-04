Rebels go 1-1, Lady Rebels go winless at ASC Tournament Published 11:25 am Wednesday, January 4, 2023

LIBERTY — Adams County Christian School’s varsity basketball teams played last Thursday and Friday at the Amite School Center Christmas Tournament and while the Rebels had mixed results, the Lady Rebels came out on the losing end of both of their games.

The ACCS Rebels lost to the Lamar Christian School Lions last Thursday before defeating the host Amite School Center Rebels last Friday. Head coach Matthew Freeman did not have any other information available on those games.

ACCS (record not available) traveled to Gallman to take on MAIS District 3-5A rival Copiah Academy at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.

While the ACCS Rebels managed to go 1-1 in tournament play, the same could not be said for the ACCS Lady Rebels as the went 0-2.

Lady Rebels head coach Richy Spears did not have any stats available for either game, including which teams they played.

The Lady Rebels played at Copiah Academy in a District 3-5A match-up at 6 p.m. Tuesday.