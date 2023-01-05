Former County Administrator King qualifies as candidate for Chancery Clerk position Published 5:42 pm Thursday, January 5, 2023

NATCHEZ — Angie King, who was ousted on Tuesday from her job as county administrator, has qualified as a candidate for Adams County Chancery Clerk.

Brandi Lewis, who is Chancery Clerk now, has also qualified and is seeking re-election.

By a three to two vote on Tuesday, the Adams County Board of Supervisor failed to reappoint King as county administrator, a position she has held since 2020, when Joe Murray retired.

Email newsletter signup

Supervisors Wes Middleton, Kevin Wilson and Angela Hudson cast the three votes to remove King from her job. Supervisors Ricky Gray and Warren Gaines voted to retain King and said they were surprised by the move.

Lewis, as chancery clerk, is in charge of day to day operations of the county until supervisors appoint a new county administrator.