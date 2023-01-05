Gene Wayne Perkins Published 2:51 pm Thursday, January 5, 2023

Aug. 14, 1940 – Jan. 04, 2023

NATCHEZ – Services for Gene Wayne Perkins, 82, of Natchez who died Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023, in Baton Rouge, will be 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, at Jefferson Street United Methodist Church with Rev. Will Wilkerson officiating.

Graveside service and burial will be 11 a.m. Monday, Jan. 9, 2023, at False River Memorial Park and Mausoleum in False River LA under the direction of Laird Funeral Home.

Visitation will be from 9:30 until 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, at Jefferson Street United Methodist Church.

Gene was born and raised in Baton Rouge and resided in Natchez. He graduated from Baton Rouge High School and was a member of the Masons.

He was a dedicated and loving husband and father, a fun-loving grandfather, and a generous and faithful friend. He was a gracious man. He was a man of great faith and loved his church family.

Gene and his wife never officially retired. They enjoyed working together for many years. First in the automotive industry, then restoring homes, and most recently their antique store in Natchez.

He was so friendly and never met a stranger. He put so much good out in the world with his generosity and playfulness. He will be greatly missed by many.

Mr. Perkins was preceded in death by his parents, Thomas William Perkins and Rosabel Howe Perkins, and great-grandson, Preston.

He leaves behind his loving wife of 38 years, Mary Lou Perkins; his six children, Gene Wayne Perkins, Jr. “Butch” (Phyllis), Tami Perkins Robichaux (Dorville “Boo”), Sheri Perkins Gatlin, Casey Helms (Glenn), James Campbell and Marcus Tracy Campbell; fourteen grandchildren, Jared Wayne Perkins (Stephanie), Melanie Cutts (Brandon), Kari Noel (Jason), Stephanie Rabalias (Blake), Courtney Danielle Gatlin, Colton Daniel Gatlin (Courtney), Cody James Decoteau (Alexis), Megan Helms, Brice Glenn Helms, Tony Landry (Nicole), Jamie David (Eric), Tyler Martin, Landry Campbell and Cheyene Campbell; and great-grandchildren, Prudence Rae, Ryland, Grayson, Amelia, Avery, Quinn, Lainey, Blake, Bennett, Ellie, Kaylee James, Brooks, Bishop, Beau, Makayla, Cole and Ava.

