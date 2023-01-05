Larry Joe Woodruff Published 4:58 pm Thursday, January 5, 2023

Graveside services for Larry Joe Woodruff, 73, of Monterey, LA will be held at Monterey First Baptist Church Cemetery on Friday, January 6, 2023, at 2 p.m. with officiating, under the direction of Young’s Funeral Home.

Larry was born on Monday, October 03, 1949, in Newport, AR and passed away Wednesday, January 4, 2023, at his home. He was a 1971 graduate of Arkansas State University, where he received his Bachelor’s Degree in Agriculture. Larry spent his life working as a farmer until retirement. His biggest enjoyment was spoiling his nieces, great-nieces, and great-nephews. Larry loved his family and spending time with them.

He is reunited with his father, Virlon Woodruff; paternal grandparents, Johnnie and Notra Woodruff; and maternal grandparents, Samuel and Pearl Bailey.

Larry leaves behind his mother, Virginia Louise Woodruff of Monterey, LA; brother, Randy Woodruff & his wife Patsy Woodruff of Monterey, LA; nieces, April Woodruff Cavin & her husband Douglas Alton Cavin, Jr. of Monterey, LA and Allison Woodruff Case & her husband John Stephen Case of Foules, LA; great-nephews, Woodruff Cavin, Haskell Cavin, and Grady Cavin; and great-niece, Lee Pearl Cavin.

To leave an online condolence for the family, please visit www.youngsfh.com.